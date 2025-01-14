International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239,042 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 33,828.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.17.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

