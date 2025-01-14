International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.67. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 6,650 shares traded.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$135.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

