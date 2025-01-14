Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price objective (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $539.75 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.17 and a fifty-two week high of $556.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

