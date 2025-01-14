Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 37,006 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,832% compared to the average volume of 1,262 put options.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after buying an additional 421,042 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,759,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $8,791,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,757,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $75.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

