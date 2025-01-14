Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 5,943.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 1.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.