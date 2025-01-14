Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Ironveld Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Ironveld

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

