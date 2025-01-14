iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 37.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000.

IBIT stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

