iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,667 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,431,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 165,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,819,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

