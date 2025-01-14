iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 34,064 put options on the company. This is an increase of 286% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,832 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

