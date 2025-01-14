iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Boosted by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

