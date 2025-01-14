iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,062,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $945,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWO stock opened at $284.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.03 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

