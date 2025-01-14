iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 326,233 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 302,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 219,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

