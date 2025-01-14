Jane Street Group LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,416 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Himalaya Shipping were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.
Himalaya Shipping Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $200.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.
Himalaya Shipping Cuts Dividend
Himalaya Shipping Company Profile
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
