Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

