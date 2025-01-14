KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and traded as low as $14.90. KDDI shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 411,299 shares changing hands.

KDDI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, research analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

