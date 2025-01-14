Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 403 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.