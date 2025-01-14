KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock Price

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKV. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get BKV alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BKV

BKV Stock Performance

BKV Company Profile

BKV opened at $23.81 on Monday. BKV has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91.

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.