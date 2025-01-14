Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,304,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,367,000 after buying an additional 1,083,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,060,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,443,000 after acquiring an additional 358,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,388,000 after purchasing an additional 206,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,740,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,625,000 after purchasing an additional 464,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,712,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,900,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

