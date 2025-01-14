Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 354,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

