Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $3.57. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 381,741 shares traded.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.