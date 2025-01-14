Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Update

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 16,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Stock Performance
LNDAF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile
