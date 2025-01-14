Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Short Interest Update

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 16,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Stock Performance

LNDAF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros alerts:

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.