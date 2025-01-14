LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight Rating

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXU. UBS Group raised LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $648.89 million, a PE ratio of -43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.89. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 691.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 904,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 790,194 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 132.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,368,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 778,937 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 34.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 372,500 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,660,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135,087 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

