Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,249,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 15,148.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after buying an additional 300,543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 240,674 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $272.29 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $295.45. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.12.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,197.66. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

