Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 67,696 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67,696 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

