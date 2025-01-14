Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 535,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.68.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,967,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

MRVL stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

