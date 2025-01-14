Matrix Trust Co Acquires 4,800 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 678.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,069 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 166,736 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,957 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,204. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

