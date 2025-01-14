Matrix Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NU by 81.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NU by 86.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

