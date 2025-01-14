Matrix Trust Co Acquires Shares of 182 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $840.29 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.26 and a 1-year high of $941.75. The company has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $879.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. This trade represents a 24.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

