Matrix Trust Co Buys 701 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 565.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $446,000. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $397,000.

Shares of RFV opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

