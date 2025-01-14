Matrix Trust Co Buys Shares of 150 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 70.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,012.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,157.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,065.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $925.81. The firm has a market cap of $208.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.46, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,968,892.65. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

