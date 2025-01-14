Matrix Trust Co Buys Shares of 85 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,740.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,865.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,901.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,247.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

