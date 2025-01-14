Matrix Trust Co Grows Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 479.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,590. The trade was a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $306.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.62. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $337.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

