Matrix Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 593.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

