Matrix Trust Co Has $97,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 669.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.96.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

