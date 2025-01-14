Matrix Trust Co Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 520.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after buying an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $360.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.52 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Cummins's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $369.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $363.50.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

