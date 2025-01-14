Matrix Trust Co Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 627.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,421,037,000 after acquiring an additional 498,284 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.