Matrix Trust Co Purchases 1,019 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 539.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 1,281,236 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 276.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,588,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $122,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,033 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 146.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $126,940,000 after purchasing an additional 978,579 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,478,364 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $191,280,000 after purchasing an additional 943,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,985,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,928,405,000 after purchasing an additional 867,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,052.42. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $82.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

