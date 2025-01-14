Matrix Trust Co Purchases 2,755 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 478.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

