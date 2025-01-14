Matrix Trust Co Purchases 654 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 734.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 865.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Shares of BAH stock opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $125.88 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

