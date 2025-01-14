McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Short Interest Update

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 14,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

McBride Price Performance

Shares of MCBRF opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. McBride has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

McBride Company Profile

Featured Stories

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

