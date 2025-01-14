McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Short Interest Update

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 14,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
McBride Price Performance
Shares of MCBRF opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. McBride has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $1.36.
McBride Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McBride
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.