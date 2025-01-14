MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and traded as low as $16.43. MEG Energy shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 404,988 shares.

MEG Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

