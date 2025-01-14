MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,247.67.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,740.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,865.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,901.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

