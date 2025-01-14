MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Up 7,610.8% in December

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 7,610.8% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MGO Global Trading Up 10.6 %
MGO Global stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. MGO Global has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.52.
MGO Global Company Profile
