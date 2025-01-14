MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Up 7,610.8% in December

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 7,610.8% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MGO Global Trading Up 10.6 %

MGO Global stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. MGO Global has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.52.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

