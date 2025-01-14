Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and traded as low as $24.25. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 11,099 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Middlefield Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 104.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

