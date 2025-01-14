Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 14,142.9% in December

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 14,142.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Mineral Resources Trading Up 0.1 %
MALRY opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $53.35.
About Mineral Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.