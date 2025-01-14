Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 14,142.9% in December

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 14,142.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

MALRY opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $53.35.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

