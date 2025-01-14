MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after buying an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.64.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MDB opened at $240.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total value of $1,339,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,510,229.95. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,625. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

