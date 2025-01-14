Montchanin Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $218.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.66 and its 200-day moving average is $195.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

