Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 10,665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLUE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 89,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $869,303.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,007,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,396,777.68. This trade represents a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLUE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

