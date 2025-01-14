Morgan Stanley Cuts E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target to $3.00

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

ETWO stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $877.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,018,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 297,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 349,951 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 531,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 759,398 shares during the period.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

