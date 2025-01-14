Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of MOS opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mosaic has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $33.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,018,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after buying an additional 1,628,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after buying an additional 435,598 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after buying an additional 947,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

